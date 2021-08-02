KeyCorp Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $420.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $414.00 to $420.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.07 EPS.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Shares of FB opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,266,320 shares of company stock valued at $763,126,495 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

