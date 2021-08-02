KeyCorp Boosts Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $95.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

WAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of WAB opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $86.81.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $645,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

