KeyCorp Weighs in on Oshkosh Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

OSK stock opened at $119.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.26. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,959.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,726. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Oshkosh by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

