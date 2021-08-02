KickToken [new] Price Tops $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken [new] has a total market capitalization of $16.55 million and $2.34 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00060125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00806393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00094909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00040841 BTC.

KickToken [new] Profile

KickToken [new] is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,496,154,561 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

