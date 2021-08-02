Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Raised by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 2.1% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.55. 55,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,553. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.