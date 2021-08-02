Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,906 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kindred Biosciences were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 78,219 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 217,317 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 86,760 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,389,407.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,600 shares of company stock worth $1,207,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $414.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.