Kineko Market Capitalization Reaches $2.18 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 50.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Kineko coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kineko has traded up 61.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kineko has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $998,145.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00046565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00103263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00138665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,775.87 or 1.00036571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.40 or 0.00841014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 5,239,670 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.