Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,067 Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ennis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ennis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ennis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $19.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.93 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

