Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,930 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $83,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after buying an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $61,847,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,427,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after buying an additional 908,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.95.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

