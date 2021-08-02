Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,725 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after acquiring an additional 826,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after acquiring an additional 645,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after acquiring an additional 510,683 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,294,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $159.96 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

