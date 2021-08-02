Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $305,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after acquiring an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Enbridge by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 379,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,711 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 103.87%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

