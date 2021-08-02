Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $293,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after buying an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5,070.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after buying an additional 366,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $20,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $3,474,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $5,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,243 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,363.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,168 shares of company stock worth $29,605,713. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AN stock opened at $121.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.70.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

