Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.69.

KGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

