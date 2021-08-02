Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Lifted to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on K. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.37.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$8.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.50. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.54 and a 1 year high of C$13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.02.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at C$516,651.92. Insiders have sold 222,532 shares of company stock worth $2,185,143 over the last 90 days.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

