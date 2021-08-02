Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.93. 1,060,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.37.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.