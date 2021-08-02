Knights Group’s (KGH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

KGH has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Knights Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knights Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 495 ($6.47).

Shares of KGH opened at GBX 410 ($5.36) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.16 million and a P/E ratio of 100.00. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 413.66.

In other news, insider Gillian Davies acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($55,918.47).

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

