Kryll (KRL) Reaches Market Cap of $8.71 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Kryll has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $76,323.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kryll has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00057084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.48 or 0.00812144 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00091608 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

