KuCoin Shares Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00059733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00817569 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00091032 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KuCoin Shares is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.