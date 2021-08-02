Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $67.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.82. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.57.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

