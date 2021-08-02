Kuke Music (KUKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

Shares of KUKE opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70. Kuke Music has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

