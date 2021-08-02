Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 1.200-1.200 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLIC opened at $54.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

