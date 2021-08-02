KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of KVHI stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.74.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,984 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $82,160.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,223 shares in the company, valued at $12,428,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,971 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $40,791.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,952 shares of company stock valued at $500,918. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 87.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

