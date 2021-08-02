Kwmg LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,694.53 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,478.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

