Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $318.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $310.00 to $318.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.43.

LH stock opened at $296.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.89. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $170.05 and a twelve month high of $298.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after purchasing an additional 986,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $185,229,000. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,773,000 after buying an additional 393,566 shares during the period. Finally, Jana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after acquiring an additional 327,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

