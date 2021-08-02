Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target lifted by Truist from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.43.

NYSE:LH opened at $296.15 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $170.05 and a one year high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

