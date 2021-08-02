Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after buying an additional 252,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.09. The company had a trading volume of 413,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

