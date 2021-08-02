Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.55. 6,771,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

