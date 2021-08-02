Lake Street Financial LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 65,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,994. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

