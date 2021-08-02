Lake Street Financial LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 21,746 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 256,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,832,000 after acquiring an additional 48,569 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,759,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 239,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,122. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $154.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

