Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 478 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.14. The stock had a trading volume of 82,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,451. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $117.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,657,868 shares of company stock valued at $231,700,372 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

