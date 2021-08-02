Lambda Hits Market Capitalization of $18.81 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $18.81 million and $5.66 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00059124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.34 or 0.00823263 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00091215 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,458,396,486 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.