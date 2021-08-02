LCI Industries (LCII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. LCI Industries has set its Q1 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $145.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $156.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCII. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

