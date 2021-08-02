Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $369,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY opened at $243.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $248.40. The firm has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

