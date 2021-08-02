Legrand’s (LGRDY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LGRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LGRDY stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,961. Legrand has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.47.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

