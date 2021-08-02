LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,816 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,628. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

LMAT stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 19.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

