Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.40.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.70.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.