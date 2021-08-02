Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Update

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,700 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 679,900 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group during the first quarter worth $184,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

YVR opened at $1.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81. Liquid Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 18,661.76% and a negative return on equity of 62.81%.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

