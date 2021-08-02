Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 282,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Littelfuse stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.99. 57,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.91.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $11,583,555. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

