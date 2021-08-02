LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of LivaNova worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 124,456 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in LivaNova by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 59,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIVN stock opened at $86.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

