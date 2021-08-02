Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Increased to C$96.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$63.74 target price (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.96.

OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.54. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $67.62.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

