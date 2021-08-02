Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $688,511.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $688,511.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,306,244 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.