Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $939.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.51. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $148.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

