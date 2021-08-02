Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonza Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonza Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $77.92 on Thursday. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $78.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

