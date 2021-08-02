Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

