Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of LU opened at $7.50 on Monday. Lufax has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,511,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after buying an additional 659,107 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

