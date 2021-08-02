Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.75.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$11.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

