Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,862 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $1,471,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $55.32 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

