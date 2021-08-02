Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Shares of MSGS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.89. The company had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.30. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.