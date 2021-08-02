Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, Erste Group raised shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

