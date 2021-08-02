MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading Up 119.4% This Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $3.94 or 0.00009916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 119.4% higher against the dollar. MahaDAO has a market cap of $8.51 million and $3.55 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,243 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

